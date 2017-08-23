Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Verdict On Tiger Woods’ Nudes, According To Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 18 hours ago
Tiger Woods is the latest celebrity whose private nude photos have been exposed to the world. Gary With Da Tea says the people have seen Woods’ lead body in the buff and have made a decision on what the view really looks like. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

