The Verdict On Tiger Woods’ Nudes, According To Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tiger Woods is the latest celebrity whose private nude photos have been exposed to the world. Gary With Da Tea says the people have seen Woods’ lead body in the buff and have made a decision on what the view really looks like. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Did Tiger Woods’ Nudes Leak Online? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Tiger Woods’ Arrest Answered Questions For A Lot Of People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Who Knocked Tiger Woods’ Tooth Out? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]