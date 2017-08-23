Of Course Black Tony Looked At The Eclipse With No Glasses On [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

As America prepared to see its first solar eclipse in years, NASA and medical experts warned not to look at the exciting celestial event without the proper eye protection. Some people, like Donald Trump chose not to heed those warnings. Another person who decided to look straight at the eclipse was Black Tony. Now, he’s panicked and telling Rickey Smiley that he can’t see anything. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

