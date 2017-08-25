Did Taylor Swift Just Throw Shade At Kanye West With Her Album Drop Date?

andhave a history of beefing. Ever since Yeezy interrupted her acceptance speech at the VMA’s back in 2009, the two have had their ups and downs while in the public spotlight.

Now, Taylor might be throwing some major shade at Mr. West with the release of her new album. Reputation is set to be released on November 10, exactly ten years after the day Kanye’s mom, Donda West, died. Donda died from complications during cosmetic surgery. His breakdown last year even coincided with the anniversary of her death. However, sources at Taylor’s label told TMZ they picked the date “based on other Universal Music Group releases. There is no correlation.”

Kanye and Taylor recently re-stirred their feud when Kanye referred to Taylor Swift in a The Life of Pablo track claiming “I made that b*tch famous.” At first, Taylor seemed outraged by the line, but then it was revealed via a recording that she agreed to her name being for Kanye’s song.

The war continues.

Also On Hot 107.9: