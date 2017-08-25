Jesse Williams Slams His Estranged Wife In New Court Documents

Jesse Williams continues to clap back at his estranged wife,, for saying he’s not as involved in his children’s life.

According to divorce documents filed by Aryn, she claimed Jesse constantly brought different women around their kids and he had anger issues. Now,TMZ claims that Jesse has filed documents of his own, slamming Aryn’s allegations. According to Jesse, the reason he can’t be involved with his kids as much is because he’s constantly working to provide for them. Meanwhile, he says Aryn has the “incredible privilege of being a stay-at-home mom with a full-time nanny.”

Jesse also says Aryn “micro manages” the time he spends with their two kids. He says his FaceTime calls to his children often go unanswered and when Aryn does answer, she leaves the TV on, which can distract the kids.

As for Aryn’s accusations that Jesse has anger issues, he responded by saying the only aggression the kids have witnessed was when Aryn yelled at him. According to Jesse’s docs, she repeatedly slammed the front door on Jesse’s leg while screaming at him.

Aryn’s lawyer, Jill Hersh told TMZ, “It is a shame that Mr. Williams chose to place the children and his family’s transition in the public domain. Aryn has been working tirelessly to maintain Mr. Williams’ bond with their children and it is important to remember that his one-sided allegations are made with a specific goal in mind. The judge is fully informed on both sides and will be making the final decision.”

This is piraling into a messy divorce. We’ll keep you updated as the battle continues.

Also On Hot 107.9: