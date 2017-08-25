Will Packer Talks Possible ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel

It’s a good time to be, but will the good times keep rolling with a sequel to Girls Trip?

Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish linked up for what had to be the best comedy of the year for Girls Trip. It was the perfect choice for night out with your besties. With a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 88%, $114 million earned in the box, and rave reviews from audiences everywhere, Girls Trip was an undisputed hit that had fans begging for more.

According Will, the film’s producer, the ladies might be linking up for a sequel.

“We’re definitely talking about it. The only thing harder than opening a studio comedy today is opening a studio comedy sequel,” Will told Vulture. “That’s the next challenge. I love our team. If anybody can do it, we can do it. It’s still a little early.”

Will might think sequel talks may be getting ahead of himself, he and his team have not dismissed the idea. Confirming that it is still a possibility, he added, “It’s something we’ve all thought about.”

For now, Will is just basking in the movie’s success. He’s getting lots of praise from Hollywood and counting all the cash he’s made off of Girls Trip, but the love he’s getting from Black women about the film means the most to him.

“Without a doubt, my number-one favorite response that I’ve heard from audiences is, ‘You got it right, that is us, that is so real, that is so authentic, I know those women, I am those women,’” Will shared. “When you’re talking about creating a fictional piece of content and people react to it in that way, in my opinion, there’s no higher praise.”

RELATED STORIES:

#BlackGirlMagic: ‘Girls Trip’ Hits That Sweet $100M Mark

#TeamBeautiful Hosts Epic ‘Girls Trip’ Screening In New Orleans

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Tiffany Haddish Giving Us Prep School Perfection While Doing Press Rounds?

Also On Hot 107.9: