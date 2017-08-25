Are Y’all Ready For Nicki Minaj, The Gospel Edition?

Rapper Nicki Minaj is about to wade into the water of unchartered territories in her career.
The “Rake It Up” rapper is featured as a guest on gospel sensation Tasha Cobbs‘ new album Heart. Passion. Pursuit. which was released Friday.
The song titled, “I’m Getting Ready,” is an 8:26 minute long ode to self-care and self-love.Pursuit features appearances by Kierra Sheard, William Murphy, Anna Golden and Jimi Cravity.
Take a listen for yourself here and let us know what you think!
