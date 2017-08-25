Entertainment News
Are Y’all Ready For Nicki Minaj, The Gospel Edition?

The "Rake It Up" rapper is featured as a guest on gospel sensation Tasha Cobbs' new album, "Heart. Passion. Pursuit."

Posted 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj, Tasha Cobbs

Rapper Nicki Minaj is about to wade into the water of unchartered territories in her career.

RELATED: Freak In The Pulpit: Pastor Denies Saying He Wanted To Eat Nicki Minaj’s Butt On Instagram

The “Rake It Up” rapper is featured as a guest on gospel sensation Tasha Cobbs‘ new album Heart. Passion. Pursuit. which was released Friday.

The song titled, “I’m Getting Ready,” is an 8:26 minute long ode to self-care and self-love.Pursuit features appearances by Kierra Sheard, William Murphy, Anna Golden and Jimi Cravity.

Take a listen for yourself here and let us know what you think!

