T.I. & Young Dro On Ditching Fan Who Faked A Seizure To Get Their Attention [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 2 days ago
T.I. and Young Dro came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! They talked about their new project, “We Want Smoke,” and the very long list of names involved with it. T.I. speaks about his efforts on the social awareness front, and Young Dro refutes the rumor about him wearing a romper. T.I. explains why he looks at his label more like “an institution.” T.I. talks about his new pursuits in television; a new show coming called Atlanta’s Most Wanted, and “The Studio,” on Showtime, which he and Kevin Hart are executive producing.

T.I. talks about his new song with Young Dro and his artist GFMBRYYCE, called “Do No Wrong.” Young Dro talks about being shocked by a fan who faked a seizure to try to get T.I.’s attention. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

