T.I. & Young Dro On Ditching Fan Who Faked A Seizure To Get Their Attention [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

T.I. and Young Dro came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! They talked about their new project, “We Want Smoke,” and the very long list of names involved with it. T.I. speaks about his efforts on the social awareness front, and Young Dro refutes the rumor about him wearing a romper. T.I. explains why he looks at his label more like “an institution.” T.I. talks about his new pursuits in television; a new show coming called Atlanta’s Most Wanted, and “The Studio,” on Showtime, which he and Kevin Hart are executive producing.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

T.I. talks about his new song with Young Dro and his artist GFMBRYYCE, called “Do No Wrong.” Young Dro talks about being shocked by a fan who faked a seizure to try to get T.I.’s attention. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Young Dro Explains Why His Relationship With Fantasia Didn’t Work Out [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: T.I. On How Getting Pulled Over Taught Him How To Be An Actor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: T.I. Talks About The Most Important Job He’s Ever Had [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]