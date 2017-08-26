Tamar Braxton #1 Single & New Moves Shows She’s Always Been About Her Business [Exclusive]

Photo by

Tamar Braxton #1 Single & New Moves Shows She’s Always Been About Her Business [Exclusive]

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 20 hours ago
Tamar Braxton is back in a major way. Many counted the multi-talented singer out after her exit from the talk show “The Real,” and leaving her former record label Epic but they were wrong. Her new single “My Man” is rising up the charts through her own label Tamartian Land Records and her reality TV shows “Tamar & Vince” and Braxton Family Values are still going strong.

Before her Saturday performance at The Howard Theatre, Braxton talks about her hit single and new moves, showing that she’s always been about her business.

