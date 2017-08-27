The Best Twitter Reactions To The Mayweather/McGregor Fight

On Saturday night, Floyd Mayweather came out of retirement to beat Irishman Conor McGregor in Las Vegas by a technical knockout in the 10th round to maintain his unblemished record. And a fight it was!
“He’s a lot better than I thought he was,” Mayweather said after the fight. “He used a lot of angles. But I was the better man tonight. … Our game plan was to take our time. … Then take him out at the end.”
“I thought it was close, and I thought the stoppage was a little early,” McGregor said. “The ref should have let me keep going. I was just a little fatigued.”
According to the Huff Post, Mayweather’s victory led to improved to 50-0 to surpass heavyweight great Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record for most wins without a loss or draw.
Of course folks had a LOT to say about the fight on Twitter! Here’s a roundup of our favorite reactions:
But folks were also out here to point out the boxer’s violent past and Sunken Place politics:
BEAUTIES: Did you watch the match?
