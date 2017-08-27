As Houston Faces Catastrophic Flooding And Rain, Trump Tweets A Storm Of Self-Congratulations

–now called–has devastated parts of Texas this weekend with massive rain wind and flooding. As of now, five had been confirmed dead in Houston with hundreds injured and thousands have been rescued from dangerously high water.

On Sunday the National Weather Service called the flooding that’s dominated Houston and other coastal cities “unprecedented” and “beyond anything experienced.”

This event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced. Follow orders from officials to ensure safety. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/IjpWLey1h8 — NWS (@NWS) August 27, 2017

According to the Huff Post, NWS officials have stressed that the storm “will bring dozens more inches of rain over the coming days, and that heavy flooding could plague the area for weeks.”

“With this flooding event we were using words like catastrophic and life threatening,” said Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman for the National Hurricane Center.

“It’s as bad as we thought it was going to be, and it’s only getting worse.”

The National Hurricane Center said at least 50 inches of rain has fallen in some areas, and one meteorologist estimated some 340 billion gallons of rainfall inundated the area. As a result, authorities have asked residents to stay off the streets and to climb to rooftops if trapped by water.

According to CNN, other developments include:

Florida, Virginia and New York are sending emergency workers and equipment to Texas. “After Superstorm Sandy, so many cities stepped up to help our people. We’ll do all we can to help those affected by this storm,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter.

Brock Long, director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the recovery effort will take a long time. “FEMA is going to be there for years,” he said.

316,000 customers lost electricity because of the storm, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Abbott has activated 3,000 national guard and state guard service members. They will bring 500 vehicles and 14 aircraft, and will open six shelters, he said.

The Red Cross is serving about 130,000 meals a day, the governor said.

Ten critically ill babies in Corpus Christi were taken to a hospital in North Texas ahead of the storm, the Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth said in a statement.

Take a look at some of the horrific devastation:

This man brought his boat to the Houston area to "try and save some lives". This is America. #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/2Mk5TnqXaK — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) August 27, 2017

Houston suffering flooding of historic proportions; estimated 340-370 billion gallons of rainwater has fallen so far https://t.co/tHycVbeOZO pic.twitter.com/oCSWRHmYYp — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017

I will never forget how Houston opened its arms and welcomed my entire New Orleans. Standing by to return the love ♥️#houstonflood pic.twitter.com/lGntc7kuqH — TJ LSU DAD (@tj_lsudad) August 27, 2017

Photo shows runway at Houston's Hobby Airport completely flooded; both Houston's major airports closed amid #Harvey https://t.co/fK9VLzXZwI pic.twitter.com/OIhvAcA82u — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2017

Houston neighborhoods are under water. Rescues are underway. Our photographers are updating w new images https://t.co/22z3odEAoB #Harvey2017 pic.twitter.com/XWTTM8GagQ — Jasmine Goldband (@fotojaz) August 27, 2017

Meanwhile, President Trump has yet to send any public prayers or concerns for the Americans who have lost their lives or homes to this tragic natural disaster. NOT ONE!

However, he did find the time to brag about what a great job he and the government are doing.

Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government. Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with. Thousands rescued. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Wonderful coordination between Federal, State and Local Governments in the Great State of Texas – TEAMWORK! Record setting rainfall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Wow – Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

This lame response to this type of destruction only adds to the president’s growing perception problem that he lacks empathy for human life and is only focused on winning. But what more can you expect from a man who during the violence in Charlottesville bragged about his winery in the city?

While #45 may have a hard time caring for others–we don’t.

We’re all praying for you Texas!

Help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey. Visit https://t.co/IwTsENcx2z, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. pic.twitter.com/r4qSn8byXj — American Red Cross (@RedCross) August 26, 2017

