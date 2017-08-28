Here Are The Winners Of 2017’s MTV Video Music Awards

Via | HipHopDX
INGLEWOOD, CA – The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards just wrapped up at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday (August 27).
Kendrick Lamar not only opened the showing with a stunning performance, but also racked up the most moonmen at this year’s ceremony. K. Dot took home six awards in total, including Video of the Year for “HUMBLE.”
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (WINNER)
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
The Weeknd – “Reminder”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
The Weeknd
Lorde
BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)
