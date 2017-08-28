Entertainment News
Here Are The Winners Of 2017’s MTV Video Music Awards

Posted 2 hours ago
INGLEWOOD, CA – The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards just wrapped up at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday (August 27).

Kendrick Lamar not only opened the showing with a stunning performance, but also racked up the most moonmen at this year’s ceremony. K. Dot took home six awards in total, including Video of the Year for “HUMBLE.”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (WINNER)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)

