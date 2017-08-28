Test
Home > Contests

Crown Heights Sweepstakes [On-Air Contest]

gilajonesjr

Posted 40 mins ago
Crown Heights Movie Poster

Source: Amazon / Radio One Atlanta

How far would you go for Justice? HOT 107.9 wants to send you to see Crown Heights. Listen to REEC all this week to win a pair of passes and a $150 Amazon Gift Card. Lakeith Stanfield and Nnamdi Asomugha star in the inspiring true story of a Brooklyn man wrongfully imprisoned for murder, and a friend who fought a system stacked against them for years to set him free.

Winner of the Audience Award at the Sundance film festival, Crown Heights shows the power of a community to resist injustice. Crown Heights – in theaters Friday. From Amazon Studios and IFC Films. For more log onto http://crownheightsthe movie.com/

