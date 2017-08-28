Entertainment News
Local News: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Statue To Be Unveiled Today At State Capitol

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. statue to be unveiled today at state capitol

Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Source: Bettmann / Getty


It’s been more than three years in the making but a statue paying tribute to Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be unveiled on the State Capitol Grounds today.  Governor Nathan Deal, Mayor Kasim Reed, and members of the King family will be in attendance of the unveiling of the statue sculpted by artist Martin Dawe.

 

 

Home Depot Hurricane command center is open for those effected by Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty


Atlanta based Home Depot has activated it’s Hurricane command center inside it’s stores to aid those effected by Hurricane Harvey.  It’s all hands on deck for the representatives from merchandising, operations, government relations, and IT personnel.

