VH1 Officially Announces The Cast Of Love & Hip Hop Miami

Love & Hip Hop Miami was rumored to be in the works for months, and on Sunday, VH1 finally revealed the official cast members of the Florida season of the hit franchise.

The upcoming new season of LHH has plenty of familiar faces that are bound to make the networks ratings skyrocket. It wouldn’t be real hip hop or Miami if Trina and Trick Daddy didn’t sign on to do the show — but luckily they did. Trina, a.k.a the Queen of Miami, will focus on her working on her new album while balancing her home life.

Florida legend, Trick Daddy, will be plotting his comeback while going through divorce with his wife Joy on the show. Another shocking addition to the show is Pretty Ricky, who recently reunited as a group after splitting over seven years ago. Their storyline will focus on reuniting as well as Pleasure P‘s relationship with reality star Shay Johnson (of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta).

This season, producer Mona Scott-Young made sure to highlight some reggaeton and Latin music artists, including Amara La Negra and Veronica Vega. The star-studded cast will also include rapper Gunplay, aspiring rapper (and Trina’s cousin) Bobby Lytes, producer Young Hollywood, Steph Lecor, and celebrity stylist Jojo Zarur.

Love & Hip Hop Miami is set to premiere in January. Will you be watching?