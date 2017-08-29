Cynthia Bailey Makes It Instagram Official With Her New Man

Cynthia Bailey has moved on from her ex-husband Peter Thomas, and she’s introducing her new man to the world.
It’s been a summer of love for Cynthia who, only recently admitted that she was getting back into the dating game. The last time that Bravo caught up with her, she had just finished up a date and was busy getting camera-ready.
Cynthia said that she would get back to the dating tidbit she dropped, but the clip never got back round to her love life. However, the super-fine 50-year-old model may have dropped a hint on the identity of her mystery date.
She revealed on Instagram that she’s seeing man named Will Jones.
And he must be doing something right because Cynthia was showing him some love just moments before the big reveal.
He, on the other hand, was repping her a little over a week ago as he supported her hustle.
So proud of @cynthiabailey10 !!!! Make sure you catch this talented and passionate entrepreneur promote her product on QVC! info 👆🏽 #Repost @cynthiabailey10 ・・・ Catch me LIVE TOMORROW morning at 7am EST on @qvc! I will be selling my "special designed" @cynthiabaileyeyewear #readers exclusively for #qvc! Again, these select styles will ONLY be available on QVC. You guys don't want to miss out! 2/pack readers w/clutch $34.50 💋 #countdowntoqvc #readers #cynthiabaileyeyewear
It’s not clear how long they have actually been an item, but they popped up together on Quad Webb-Lunceford‘s Instagram in early July.
Although we don’t know much about Mr. Jones, we know that this gentleman from the Southside of Chicago can definitely keep up with Cynthia in front of a camera.
Looks like Real Housewives of Atlanta fans may have to find out more about him when season 10 premieres.
