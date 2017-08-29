Entertainment News
Ice-T To Host FOX’s “Who Shot Biggie & Tupac?” Investigative Special

Posted 6 hours ago
Via | HipHopDX

The unsolved murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. will be thrown under the spotlight once again when FOX airs its investigative crime special Who Shot Biggie & Tupac? next month.

The two-hour broadcast, which premieres on September 24, is hosted by Ice-T and award-winning documentarian Soledad O’Brien.

The special will reportedly reveal new details surrounding the two investigations. It also features interviews with former private investigators, police officers, informants and Hip Hop insiders, including Doug E. Fresh, Funkmaster Flex and the currently incarcerated Suge Knight.

