Why GFMBRYYCE Doesn’t Broadcast The Fact That T.I. Is His Brother [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

T.I., Young Dro and GFMBRYYCE came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Bronx-born GFMBRYYCE revealed that he is biologically T.I.’s little brother, explaining that he still had to prove himself to earn his big brother’s cosign.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Then, they got into a discussion about who they thought would emerge as the winner of the Mayweather–McGregor match. T.I. explained why he was sure Floyd Mayweather would win, despite the well-known fact that he’s not the fondest of the guy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: T.I. & Young Dro On Ditching Fan Who Faked A Seizure To Get Their Attention [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: T.I. On How Getting Pulled Over Taught Him How To Be An Actor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: T.I. Talks About The Most Important Job He’s Ever Had [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]