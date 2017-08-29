Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why GFMBRYYCE Doesn’t Broadcast The Fact That T.I. Is His Brother [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment


T.I., Young Dro and GFMBRYYCE came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Bronx-born GFMBRYYCE revealed that he is biologically T.I.’s little brother, explaining that he still had to prove himself to earn his big brother’s cosign.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Then, they got into a discussion about who they thought would emerge as the winner of the MayweatherMcGregor match. T.I. explained why he was sure Floyd Mayweather would win, despite the well-known fact that he’s not the fondest of the guy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: T.I. & Young Dro On Ditching Fan Who Faked A Seizure To Get Their Attention [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: T.I. On How Getting Pulled Over Taught Him How To Be An Actor [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: T.I. Talks About The Most Important Job He’s Ever Had [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest