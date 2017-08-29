Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Tasha Smith & Lance Gross On Working With Lil Mama As An Actor [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Posted 21 hours ago
Tasha Smith and Lance Gross came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Lance talks about playing a villain and having to “totally disconnect from Lance Gross” in order to the play the part. He explains why, as his first darker role, he felt a lot of pressure to do a really good job with it, and why it was so important to him.

Tasha explains why, as director of the film, she felt really drawn to “The Falicia Blakley Story,” especially as a cautionary tale to parents and how they love their children. They talk about Lil Mama, and how her acting talents displayed throughout the process of filming the movie. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Tasha Smith & Lance Gross On Working With Lil Mama As An Actor [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

