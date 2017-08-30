Master P Says Kevin Hart Shouldn’t Force Celebs Into Donating To Hurricane Harvey

If you somehow have missed it on the news, the state of Texas is in a state of emergency right now as Hurricane Harvey whips through the state, causing massive destruction & water damage/flooding to pretty much the entire state, especially to those in the Houston area. So in efforts to help all those in need, comedian & actor Kevin Hart has started a new social media “challenge” called #HurricaneHarveyReliefChallenge, which found him asking his fans & celebrity friends to donate $25,000 to the cause.

“Im challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead & donating $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey, to the Red Cross” Kev said. “At this point, this is a serious matter. I think the people are in bad shape, and they need help. Im gonna lead the charge and stepping up in this way.”

