Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Was Keyshia Cole Floyd Mayweather’s First Lady Post-Fight? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment


A lot of new things are on the horizon for Keyshia Cole, who just joined the cast of “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.” Not only that, but it looks like she might be involved with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rumor has it that jetted to Vegas to be by her man’s side after his win against Conor McGregor in Vegas. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Keyshia Cole’s Living Arrangement Isn’t So Crazy [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Keyshia Cole On How She’s Dealing With Donald Trump’s Presidency [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Behind The Scenes With Tasha Smith & Floyd Mayweather In “When Love Kills” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Conor McGregor’s Trash-Talking To Floyd Mayweather Over The Top? [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

17 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

Continue reading Was Keyshia Cole Floyd Mayweather’s First Lady Post-Fight? [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (08/19 – 08/25)

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest