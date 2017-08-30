Was Keyshia Cole Floyd Mayweather’s First Lady Post-Fight? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A lot of new things are on the horizon for Keyshia Cole, who just joined the cast of “Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood.” Not only that, but it looks like she might be involved with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather.

Rumor has it that jetted to Vegas to be by her man’s side after his win against Conor McGregor in Vegas. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

