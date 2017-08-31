Georgia police officer at DUI stop: ‘We only kill black people’ (Video)

Via |

A lieutenant from a police department in Georgia is under investigation after a dash-cam video obtained by Channel 2 Action News appears to show the officer telling a driver during a DUI stop, “Remember, we only kill black people.”

Lt. Greg Abbott of the Cobb County Police Department reportedly asked the driver to grab her cell phone, but she replied she’s afraid to move her hands because she has “just seen way too many videos of cops … ”



