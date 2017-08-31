Fabolous Announces “Summertime Shootout 3” Mixtape

Fabolous is one of the few rappers that have consistently been dropping music for years. Today, he took to Instagram to announce the third installment of his Summertime Shootout series will be dropping. In addition to this, he will also be dropping the first single off of it “Flipmode” featuring Chris Brown and Velous.

For anyone who’s a fan of the Brooklyn rapper, it’s definitely something to look forward to. The single will be dropping this Friday, which makes it close to a year since he released Summertime Shootout 2. His announcement for the project was done relatively discreetly through his Instagram post. While he announced the single’s release, the caption read “cooked up something with @Velous & @ChrisBrownOfficial…. #FLIPMODE Dropping EVERYWHERE on Friday. #SummertimeShootout3OnTheWay”

