Celtics Add Draft Pick To Finalize Kyrie Deal

Via |

Whether the five days of limbo the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics went through since Friday, when the Cavs put their agreed-upon deal on life support because of Isaiah Thomas‘ health, was worth it or not is secondary at this point.

Sure, all that dance got Cleveland was Miami‘s 2020 second-round pick added to the deal, and it might have compromised the working relationship between new Cavs general manager Koby Altman and Boston’s Danny Ainge in the process.

But forget about that for a moment. That’s another story for another day.

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 107.9: