Cops Visit R. Kelly Alongside Family Of Alleged Sex Cult Victim

Via |

ATLANTA, GA – As the sex cult scandal surrounding R. Kelly continues to unfold, the family of alleged victim Joycelyn Savage has added a new chapter to the story. Savage’s parents and sister reportedly showed up to Kelly’s Atlanta estate with a police escort in an effort to check on her.

“We in front of R. Kelly’s house,” Savage’s father said in the video obtained by TMZ. “We trying to check on our daughter Joycelyn Savage. And we going to do what we have to do to make sure our daughter …

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 107.9: