Wendy Williams Talks About Confronting Her Fear Of Heights [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment


Wendy Williams came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” She chatted about her new app, and the immense work she has to put in to keep it stocked with fun content for its users. She talks about using the app to give her a chance to  confront her fear of heights through adventurous thrills, like zip lining.

She also discusses the app’s version of shoe-cam, a popular moment from her show that shows off guest’s most stylish and over-the-top shoes. She even looks down at Gary With Da Tea‘s shoes- and toenail polish -and has a special request for him. Wendy also talks about controlling what people are allowed to know about her, and what she keeps private. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

The Heart Truth’s Red Dress Fall 2013 runway show kicked off the start of New York Fashion Week on Feb. 6, 2013 and was hosted by the National Institutes of Health. The annual runway show promotes heart health and awareness among women. Wendy Williams, Gabrielle Douglas, and Toni Braxton were just a few of the celebs who stunned a packed ballroom wearing gowns by Badgley Mischka, Pamella Roland, Oscar de la Renta, Zac Posen, and more. Check out all the gorgeous ladies in red! Photo Credit: Getty Images

