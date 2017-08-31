Wendy Williams Talks About Confronting Her Fear Of Heights [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Wendy Williams came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” She chatted about her new app, and the immense work she has to put in to keep it stocked with fun content for its users. She talks about using the app to give her a chance to confront her fear of heights through adventurous thrills, like zip lining.

She also discusses the app’s version of shoe-cam, a popular moment from her show that shows off guest’s most stylish and over-the-top shoes. She even looks down at Gary With Da Tea‘s shoes- and toenail polish -and has a special request for him. Wendy also talks about controlling what people are allowed to know about her, and what she keeps private. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this hilarious interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

