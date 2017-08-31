Test
3-Year-Old Receives $75,000 In Donations After Mom Dies…
Trump Hasn’t Accepted Mexico’s Offer To Help Hurricane…
Dear Trump Supporters: Obama Was Not President During…
Why Is Malia Obama Being Harassed At Harvard?
Hurricane Harvey Victim Goes Off On Journalist: “People…
Can Ben Carson And HUD Actually Help Houston…
Illinois Lawsuit Underscores 5 Ways Trump Is Reversing…
The Wake Up: Beyoncé Vows To Help Hometown,…
White Supremacists Arrested In Charlottesville Violence
For The First Time In Florida’s History, A…
Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage
Harvey Relief
Things You Need To Know About Hurricane Harvey’s…
Houston’s Poor Black Community Among Hurricane Harvey’s Most…
BEAUTIFUL NEWS! Man Follows Suicidal Woman Onto NYC…
As Houston Faces Catastrophic Flooding And Rain, Trump…
#MayweathervMcgregor: Twitter Reacts To Mayweather’s Win
Welp! Insurance Giant Aetna Accidentally Reveals HIV Status…
Wife Of First White NFL Player To Kneel…
A Lil’ Positivity! 11-Year-Old Burned At Sleepover Is…
Just Trifling! 4-Year-Old Duct Taped To Chair While…
Hammerin’ Hank Aaron Stands With Kaepernick
Father Dies Of Broken Heart After Son Is…
Even With Affirmative Action, Blacks & Hispanics Underrepresented…
Driver Hits 3 Protesters At St. Louis Rally…
Howard University Hires Former FBI Director James Comey
Hillary Clinton: I Wanted To Scream, ‘Back Up,…
#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own…
KKK Leader Calls Black Latina Journalist The N-Word,…
Charles Barkley Says Statue Protests Are ‘Wasted Energy’
Texas Man Allegedly Tries To Blow Up Confederate…
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kevin Hart’s Ex Torrei Gets Candid About Her Beef With His Wife Eniko Parrish

Kev is stuck between a rock and a Hart place.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

11th Annual Desert Smash Hosted By Will Ferrell Benefiting Cancer For College

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


The battle of the baby mamas just won’t let up in Kevin Hart‘s life.

One minute, his ex Torrei Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are getting along fairly well, for the sake of the kids — the next minute it’s World War III. Now, Torrei is spilling all the tea about the real status of her relationship with Eniko, and she isn’t holding anything back.

The funny lady exclusively revealed to In Touch Weekly that following her and Niko’s Instagram feud on August 13, “We’ve just been moving forward, getting the blended family in a good place and co-parenting. This just takes us a step back.” You may recall that all hell broke loose when Eniko wished Kevin a happy one-year wedding anniversary last month and claimed that they were together for eight years, despite the fact that he and Torrei were only divorced for six.

Parrish was blasted for being a homewrecker, then pointed the finger at Torrei for “playing the victim.” Torrei said of the incident, “I feel like if you’re going to respond to something like [social media comments], let’s just be honest and truthful. And that’s that. Right now, me and Eniko are not speaking, but me and Kevin, we’re still speaking.”

However, she says that she and Kev haven’t talked about her spat with Eniko, adding, “He’s no longer my husband. I don’t concern myself with that. I’m only concerned with whatever goes on between me and him for [our] children. Everything else, it’s none of my business. I don’t see where Kevin has said anything publicly about it.”

Eniko is currently pregnant with Kevin’s third child and her first. Something tells us this beef ain’t over yet.


 

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest