Kevin Hart’s Ex Torrei Gets Candid About Her Beef With His Wife Eniko Parrish

The battle of the baby mamas just won’t let up in Kevin Hart ‘s life.

One minute, his ex Torrei Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish are getting along fairly well, for the sake of the kids — the next minute it’s World War III. Now, Torrei is spilling all the tea about the real status of her relationship with Eniko, and she isn’t holding anything back.

The funny lady exclusively revealed to In Touch Weekly that following her and Niko’s Instagram feud on August 13, “We’ve just been moving forward, getting the blended family in a good place and co-parenting. This just takes us a step back.” You may recall that all hell broke loose when Eniko wished Kevin a happy one-year wedding anniversary last month and claimed that they were together for eight years, despite the fact that he and Torrei were only divorced for six.

Parrish was blasted for being a homewrecker, then pointed the finger at Torrei for “playing the victim.” Torrei said of the incident, “I feel like if you’re going to respond to something like [social media comments], let’s just be honest and truthful. And that’s that. Right now, me and Eniko are not speaking, but me and Kevin, we’re still speaking.”

However, she says that she and Kev haven’t talked about her spat with Eniko, adding, “He’s no longer my husband. I don’t concern myself with that. I’m only concerned with whatever goes on between me and him for [our] children. Everything else, it’s none of my business. I don’t see where Kevin has said anything publicly about it.”

Eniko is currently pregnant with Kevin’s third child and her first. Something tells us this beef ain’t over yet.



