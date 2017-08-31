HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: The Squiggly Eyebrow Effect

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a new trend shows up in the fashion world and shows out. This time, it’s the squiggly eyebrows…

She's pretty and all but this #squigglyeyebrows ish is the weirdest new eyebrow trend 😩 #IssaNo #OooLaLaBlog A post shared by SNAPCHAT: NJLALA (@ooolalablog) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

The good thing is, this doesn’t have to be a permanent look (which is probably a GREAT thing) since the squiggly effect is achieved by using a a eyebrow comb and washable glue. So if you’re not satisfied with the squiggle look, you can easily go back to your original eyebrows.

Some people have gotten super creative with the style. They touch up their squiggle look with highlighter and defining eye shadow.

So this is the new brow trend❓🤔 Will y'all be doing this❔🤣🤣🤣 A post shared by Cocoa Bombshells (@cocoabombshells) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

We’re not sure who came up with this, but the squiggle look definitely has everyone talking! Is this a look you would try out or not? Tell us what you would do in our poll below!

