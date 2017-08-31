Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Beef Between Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife & New Wife Destroying The Family? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 19 hours ago
Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart‘s current wife, and Torrei Hart, Kevin’s ex, have been at odds with one another ever since a petty Instagram comment blew up into a bigger beef between the two women. Torrei recently got super honest about the sticky situation, saying that before, the blended family was running a bit smoother.

Now, with the two women refusing to speak to each other, has the peace been totally disturbed? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

