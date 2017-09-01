Spirit Gives A Mental Health Evaluation Of Our President [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Spirit was hanging out at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” she confronted Rickey Smiley for being the reason she gets cussed out by some of his listeners! Then, she talks about the difference between unmanaged mental illness, and mental health. problem of depression, and entitlement and narcissism as a symptom of mental illness, especially in our president.

Donald Trump may not be Spirit’s client, but he certainly displays enough behavior for her to evaluate without him sitting in a chair at her office. She explains how his behavior suggests that he may have Narcissistic Personality Disorder. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview with Spirit on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

