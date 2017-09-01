Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Spirit Gives A Mental Health Evaluation Of Our President [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment


When Spirit was hanging out at “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” she confronted Rickey Smiley for being the reason she gets cussed out by some of his listeners! Then, she talks about the difference between unmanaged mental illness, and mental health.  problem of depression, and entitlement and narcissism as a symptom of mental illness, especially in our president.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Donald Trump may not be Spirit’s client, but he certainly displays enough behavior for her to evaluate without him sitting in a chair at her office. She explains how his behavior suggests that he may have Narcissistic Personality Disorder. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview with Spirit on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Spirit’s Advice On How To Get Over A Broken Heart [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Headkrack Gets Spirit’s Black Card Revoked In A Game Of “5 On It!” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Spirit & Rickey Smiley On Breaking Traumatic Generational Cycles [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides Donald Trump’s Birthday

6 photos Launch gallery

Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides Donald Trump’s Birthday

Continue reading Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides Donald Trump’s Birthday

Six Moments That Happened On June 14th Besides Donald Trump’s Birthday

June 14th is a very interesting day for America. Although some people recognize it as Donald Trump’s birthday, wise people know that there are other monumental things that happened on this very day. This day marks 200 days remaining until the end of the year and usually falls on a Tuesday or Thursday — rarely a Wednesday. But with Trump as the leader of the free world, even calendar dates are feeling unsure about themselves these days. Check out these other moments to remember on June 14, besides Donald Trump’s birthday.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest