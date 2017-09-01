Gary’s Tea: Meagan Good & 50 Cent Vs. Meagan Good & DeVon Franklin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Meagan Good recently revealed that she dated none other than 50 Cent years ago, when she was much younger. She wanted to keep their relationship under wraps because of the stark contrast between their reputations. Now, she’s married to DeVon Franklin, a very different man from 50. Gary With Da Tea looks at the men side by side.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Meagan Good Is Gushing Over Her Husband For Her New Role [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: DeVon Franklin Explains How Celibacy Helped His Relationship With Meagan Good [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Meagan Good Opens Up About Racism She Experienced In Hollywood [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]