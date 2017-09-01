Tyler Perry Dragged For Donating Hurricane Harvey Money To Joel Osteen

In a video posted on Facebook explaining his donation process, Tyler went on to defend Osteen, saying, “I know that there’s been some controversy about Joel Osteen and him not opening the doors of the church. Joel and Victoria are amazing people — there’s no way that they would lock people out of the church or not let people seek shelter.”

Perry donated another $250,000 to Beyoncé‘s pastor Rudy Rasmus, but he’s still trying to decide where to send the other $500K. The Madea creator said, “Make sure you are giving to people that are getting the monies directly to the people that need it. If you want to give, I will challenge you to find someone who has boots on the ground and who can really be effective.”

Despite his explanation, Mr. Perry still got dragged on social media for defending the televangelist:

Tyler Perry is giving Joel Osteen's church $250K pic.twitter.com/wH9YZoBTOO — ✊🏽 (@bigguccirach) September 1, 2017

I'm stunned Tyler Perry just defended joel osteen! He flat out LIED & said he couldn't open his mega church due to flooding when it wasnt! — Sweet Soul (@sweetlilsoul_) September 1, 2017

Tyler Perry donating $250k to Joel Osteen is the most unnecessary form of ass kissing I have ever heard of — Juanita Cash Hawkins (@ClassActKelz) September 1, 2017

If Tyler Perry is really giving Joel Osteen 250k we really need to rid ourselves of him too. That is absolutely disrespectful to the victims — B.R.B. DuBois (@BRashadBeal) September 1, 2017

Tyler Perry joins the list of stars like Sandra Bullock who donated $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts — way more than the President can say he’s done.