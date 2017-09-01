Chuck D Claps Back At Flavor Flav’s Lawsuit

Throughout their nearly four-decade career, Chuck D and Flavor Flav have never had any serious public issues — until now.

Flav is accusing Chuck of ripping him off by cutting him from royalties, merchandising and performance fees. But Chuck D isn’t letting things go down without defending himself first.

The Public Enemy leader told TMZ, “Flav HAS HIS rights, but took a wrong road on this.” Chuck claimed Flav is just angry with the way a third party merchandiser is handling their items, adding, “We will be [TOGETHER]on a future stage. And [Flav] will again be embarrassed admitting on stage about the way it spun out. It’s always this way with him.”

Chuck even took to Twitter to address the drama, tweeting:

Flav will be ok. @tmz Drama is beneath me considering our Age. It's low entertainment but I definitely like to find those 50 songs he wrote pic.twitter.com/VMZWkk67aL — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) August 31, 2017

Mr. D added that he hopes his partner “will be woke in rehearsal studio and paying attention to the work we and all the members do worldwide.”

No word yet on how much Flav is suing for, but it will be determined during the trial.