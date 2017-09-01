Zendaya Helps Out Hurricane Harvey Victims For Her Birthday

is giving back for her birthday to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star wanted to do a good deed and maximize giving for her 21st birthday, so she announced via Instagram that she’s partnering with Convoy of Hope! Every year, she tries to spread a little love for her special day, and she could not ignore the devastation in Houston.

“With the devastation of #HurricaneHarvey, I knew what this year’s birthday project had to be,” Zendaya explained. “No contribution is too small, and it’s super easy to help.”

All fans need to do is text ZHOPE to 50555 to donate $10. They can donate more if they would like through the Convoy of Hope website.

As Zendaya explained, it doesn’t take much to help; a donation of $25 gives a family of four emergency supplies for two days.

Find out more about Zendaya’s donation campaign below.

