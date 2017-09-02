Forever FLOTUS! Michelle Obama Stuns With High-Slit Skirt While Traveling in Spain

.

Mallorca,

,

American diplomat James Costos and his partner, Michael Smith.

With Labor Day right around the corner and having dropped Malia off to Harvard is out there living her best lifeShe’s currently vacationing on a yacht inSpainas she visits

But it’s her boat fashion that has the Internet losing its collective mind!

The former FLOTUS was looking easy breezy in a cropped graphic white tank and a high-waist, high-slit blue and white skirt revealing her toned legs, In Style noted. She finished off the look with a round wicker-like tote and a pair of peach-toned sunglasses.

YAAASSSS!!!

That same day, she later switched it up and changed into an adorable little black dress with a straw hat.

Wearing less and going out more 🙌 #MichelleObama A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@realhousewivesofatlanta) on Sep 2, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

We are living for ALL of these looks! So is Missy Elliot:

Yas🙋🏾@MichelleObama said what y'all thought! I'm on VACAY! cut me a split in my skirt & put a cute body wave in my hair &I'm out✌🏾🤣 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 2, 2017

BEAUTIES: What do you think about Michelle Obama’s sexy new look?

