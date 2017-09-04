Entertainment News
Lil Uzi Vert’s “LUV Is Rage 2” Debuts At No. 1 On The Billboard 200

Posted 1 day ago
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

It’s official.

Lil Uzi Vert has earned his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with LUV Is Rage 2. Following initial sales reports from Hits Daily Double, Billboard has shared the official numbers for Uzi’s new release, which comes in at 135,000 equivalent album units, 28,000 of which in traditional sales. Uzi’s sales come primarily from Streaming Equivalent Album units. His 100,000 SEA is the highest for an album since Kendrick Lamar‘s DAMN. achieved 105,000 in its third week on the charts. It is the third highest SEA total in a week behind Drake‘s More Life (257,000) and Kendrick’s debut week (227,000).

Controversial South Florida rapper XXXTentacion comes in at No. 2 with his 17album, which has sold 87,000 units, with 18,000 of that figure sold traditionally. Meanwhile, A$AP Mob‘s Cozy Tapes, Vol. 2 debuts at 6 with 41,000 album equivalent units (7,000 in traditional sales).

Finish this story [here]

 

