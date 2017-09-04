John Legend Looks For ‘Out Of Shape’ Actors To Play Trump Supporters

seems to be very specific with his casting for an upcoming music video. According to TMZ , the singer is prepping for a very political video shoot on Friday and his representation of certain groups is sure to stir some conversation.

The video listing states the production is looking for eight “preferably out of shape” White men and women between the ages of 30 and 65 to play Trump supporters. They will be performing in a scene depicting a rally and counter protesters.

Along with the Trump squad, the video is looking for ten blond male actors, between the ages of 18 and 35, with long hair on top and short hair on the sides. This group is set to play the alt-right or White supremacists.

Along with all of this, Legend is looking for eight Black men and women between the ages of 18 and 35 to play #BlackLivesMatter protesters, as well as a White and a Hispanic female, ages 18 to 45, to share a kiss on screen. “We want to show that there is no segregation in love,” the listing says, “but just two human beings of any race or color.”

This video is sure to grab people’s attention for better or for worse. We’ll have to wait till the video comes out, but there will certainly be backlash.