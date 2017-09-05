New Music
Report: Meek Mill’s Artist Omelly Shot In New Jersey

Meek Mill's righthand man already responded to the rumors.

Summer is officially over, but things are still hot on the streets.

According to various reports, Meek Mill affiliate and Dreamchasers rapper Omelly was shot over the weekend. On Tuesday, The Shade Room reported, “We are receiving reports that #DreamChasers rapper #Omelly was shot today in North Camden, NJ and that he was taken to #CopperUniversityHealthCare. We will keep you updated on this story.”

Meek, who was just in his hometown of Philly over the weekend performing at Made In America Festival, has yet to speak out on the alleged shooting. However, Omelly took to Instagram after rumors began to surface about him being shot to thank people for all the support.

He even admitted that he “took it and smiled.” See below:

We’ll keep you updated on the latest with Omelly.

