Don’t miss Columbus Short, Vivica A Fox, Draya Michele and Nelsan Ellis in TRUE TO THE GAME. Based on the best selling novel by Teri Woods, TRUE TO THE GAME is the love story of a charismatic drug lord on his way out of the game to start a new life with his future bride. But as he soon discovers, getting out is not as easy as it seems. Don’t miss TRUE TO THE GAME is in theaters September 8th. A Manny Halley Production.

Also On Hot 107.9: