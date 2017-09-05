Entertainment News
The Bald & Beautiful: Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head

Sanaa Lathan is getting into character for her new movie "Nappily Ever After."

Sanaa Lathan revealed her recently shaved head on Instagram. The actress is gearing up for a role in the highly anticipated novel-turned-film Nappily Ever After.

Sanaa has been keeping us up-to-date with her hair changes on the gram and recently colored her hair blonde.

It looks like Sanaa is trying out method acting. The Trisha Thomas novel is about a woman who goes through a life crisis. She cuts off all her hair, breaks up with her boyfriend and quits her job. And there you guessed it, she wound up nappily ever after.

