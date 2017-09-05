The Bald & Beautiful: Sanaa Lathan Shaves Her Head

#NappilyEverAfter 👶🏽 A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Sanaa Lathan revealed her recently shaved head on Instagram. The actress is gearing up for a role in the highly anticipated novel-turned-film Nappily Ever After.

Sanaa has been keeping us up-to-date with her hair changes on the gram and recently colored her hair blonde.

💆🏽#NappilyEverAfter A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on Aug 26, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

It looks like Sanaa is trying out method acting. The Trisha Thomas novel is about a woman who goes through a life crisis. She cuts off all her hair, breaks up with her boyfriend and quits her job. And there you guessed it, she wound up nappily ever after.

RELATED STORIES:

Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With Our Favorite Snapchat Filter

Sanaa Lathan Stuns At Premiere Of FOX Drama ‘Shots Fired’

Also On Hot 107.9: