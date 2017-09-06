Gary’s Tea: Why Mathew Knowles’ Birthday Wish To Beyonce Was Heartbreaking [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On September 4th, Beyonce (and the entire rest of the world, it seems) celebrated her birthday! She performed at Made In America with her hubby Jay-Z, and he had the crowd sing to her. Meanwhile, her famous friends surprised her by getting in formation. Bey’s dad, Mathew Knowles, took to social media with a heartfelt video message as he overlooked the city of Houston.

The emotional message made it pretty clear that their strained relationship remains to be just that. Will they ever be at peace again? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

