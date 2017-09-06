Seattle Seahawks Star Michael Bennett Las Vegas Police Threatened To “Blow His F*** Head Off” After Mayweather/McGregor Fight

Seattle Seahawks Star Michael Bennett Las Vegas Police Threatened To "Blow His F*** Head Off" After Mayweather/McGregor Fight

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Michael Bennett has been on on the front lines of NFL players protesting some of the injustices people of color deal with on a daily basis. Bennett also has stated that he would not stand for the National Anthem before games this season. Well, he may have more of a reason not to stand.

Bennett used social media to detail an incident that allegedly happened in Las Vegas after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor Mcgregor fight August 26th. The pro bowler says after the fight he was headed to his hotel and shots rang out. While running to safety he was singled out by police and ordered to get to the ground. From there things get dangerous. You can read his letter below:


Colin Kaepernick has lead the charge but one of the many excuses is has he or any sports player directly been affected by police brutality. Now we have one.

