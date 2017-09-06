Reec Hurricane Harvey Relief

Reec of Hot 107.9, Microsoft Store at Lenox Square Mall, PAYUSA & Two Men and a Truck are joining forces to help families with children who have been affected by the storms that have devastated Houston & Louisiana. BUT we need your help

We are asking for you to bring donations of

Pens & Pencils

Color Pencils

Paper

Notebooks

Scissors

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Soap

Shampoo

Lotion

Deodorant

Clothing

Blankets

And even

Letters of encouragement

Because they can go a long way!

You can bring these donations To The Microsoft store at Lenox Square Mall, any day this week, during store hours OR you can join us on Friday as Reec will be broadcasting live from the store 10am-2pm.

Each donor will also receive 3 months of free unlimited music – just for participating (donating) courtesy of Microsoft.

