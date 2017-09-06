ATL
Reec Hurricane Harvey Relief

gilajonesjr

Posted 36 mins ago
REEC Hurricane Relief

Source: Phillip Marquez / Radio One

Reec of Hot 107.9, Microsoft Store at Lenox Square Mall, PAYUSA & Two Men and a Truck are joining forces to help families with children who have been affected by the storms that have devastated Houston & Louisiana. BUT we need your help

We are asking for you to bring donations of

  • Pens & Pencils
  • Color Pencils
  • Paper
  • Notebooks
  • Scissors
  • Toothbrush
  • Toothpaste
  • Soap
  • Shampoo
  • Lotion
  • Deodorant
  • Clothing
  • Blankets

And even

  • Letters of encouragement

Because they can go a long way!

You can bring these donations To The Microsoft store at Lenox Square Mall, any day this week, during store hours OR you can join us on Friday as Reec will  be broadcasting live from the store 10am-2pm.

Each donor will also receive 3 months of free unlimited music –  just for participating (donating) courtesy of Microsoft.

Houston , Hurricane Relief

