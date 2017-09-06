BijouStarFiles: Rick Ross Welcomes New Baby With IG Fitness Model Briana Camille

Congrats to Rick Ross on the birth of his new baby girl that he had (quietly) allegedly had over the Labor Day Weekend with Briana Camille.

Camille gave social media users a glimpse of the first moments of their baby girl’s life on Earth, which included more than a few gifts from Rick Ross to mark the occasion. Among the items: gold Gucci flats and a gold bracelet. “Daddy starting bad habits already,” she wrote in the caption to the picture, but really, who can blame him. As a rapper who’s famous for living large, it’s only natural that Ross would only shower his new daughter with the finest things.

Ross’ eldest daughter also celebrated the occasion via Snapchat, posting a photo of the baby with a caption that read: “Got too much to lose, man I got a little sister.” The murkier part of this whole story is Ross’ current relationship with Camille, which remains uncertain. The rapper has been linked to Liz Hagelthorn, who is an executive at Twitter, so there’s really no telling what Camille and Ross are to each other romantically at this point in time. However, that’s not what the celebration was about for the two of them, who seemed to be elated at the sight of their baby girl and at the prospect of being her parents. READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9: