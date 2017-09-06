Exclusive: Gucci Mane Off Probation!

Word On Streetz is Gucci Mane is no longer on probation! After being released early from his 2013 arrest for violating his probation.

An Atlanta judge approved Gucci’s lawyer request to be released from his supervised probation after exceeding expectations with a wonderful new attitude.

He will officially be released September 19th from probation and be able to enjoy unsupervised days! Now WE just waiting on 10.17 for his million dollar wedding with Keyshia Kaoir!

Source: TMZ

