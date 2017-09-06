Word on the Streetz
Exclusive: Gucci Mane Off Probation!

Mz Shyneka

Posted 2 hours ago
Word On Streetz is Gucci Mane is no longer on probation! After being released early from his 2013 arrest for violating his probation.

Gucci Mane #BirthdayBashATL2017

Source: ATLPics.net / ATLPics.Net

An Atlanta judge approved Gucci’s lawyer request to be released from his supervised probation after exceeding expectations with a wonderful new attitude.

2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

He will officially be released September 19th from probation and be able to enjoy unsupervised days! Now WE just waiting on 10.17 for his million dollar wedding with Keyshia Kaoir!

Source: TMZ

