Lynn Whitfield On Why She Didn’t Like Her “Greenleaf” Character At First [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Lynn Whitfield chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about what’s to come on new episodes of “Greenleaf” on OWN! She explains why she didn’t like Lady Mae the way she was written at first, and why she felt she had to make some adjustments to her. She talks about getting mistaken by fans as someone who is really as mean as the character she plays.

Plus, she talks about signing onto a Netflix original film, “Nappily Ever After,” with Sanaa Lathan, and exploring black women and their intense relationship with their hair. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

