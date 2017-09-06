Ice Cube’s BIG3 League Could Be Facing A $250 Million Lawsuit

Ice Cube ‘s BIG3 league was the hottest ticket in town this summer, but now the basketball tournament is making headlines for different reasons.

According to reports, the BIG3 League has reportedly been hit with a $250 million lawsuit, which stems from Ice Cube and Big3 co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz, consulting with members of the Champions Basketball League.

The New York Daily News reports that Champions Basketball League (CBL) founder Carl George recently filed a $250 million lawsuit against the BIG3 in Manhattan Supreme Court. George alleges Ice Cube and BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz consulted with members of the CBL and proceeded to lift ideas from the CBL to incorporate into their own league.

George’s lawyer wrote in the suit, “When certain players expressed their desire to participate in the CBL games, Mr. Cube confronted the players personally about playing in the CBL and threatened the players that they would be fined, not allowed to participate in the 52 percent of revenues bonus pool, or replaced on their teams.”

No further details about the lawsuit have been released — however, you may recall the CBL was scheduled to kick off in July, but the date was pushed back into August. The league scaled down from 16 to 10 teams and George later emailed the CBL’s investors telling them the season opener was canceled and that the league was “in the process of filing a significant lawsuit this week.”

Ice Cube has yet to speak out about the suit.