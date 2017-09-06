Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Have A Due Date For Third Child

The couple gears up for another little one.

A due date has finally been revealed for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s baby, according to TMZ. The couple should expect their third child by the end of January.

As we reported earlier, Kimye hired a surrogate for their next child due to a medical condition Kim has called placenta accreta. The condition became very serious during her second pregnancy and it could have threatened her life if she tried to carry another baby to term.

The surrogate is reportedly being paid $45k to have the famous couple’s baby. She’s been prohibited from drinking, smoking, or doing drugs during the pregnancy and she also must refrain from hot tubs, hair dye and raw fish.

For $45k, all this seems doable. According to TMZ, the surrogate has been sticking to these rules. Congrats to KimYe!

