Janet Jackson Plans To Visit Hurricane Harvey Victims Before Her Tour Stop In Houston

Janet Jackson’s “State of The World” tour kicked off earlier this m

The superstar sat down backstage during her rehearsal in Louisiana and announced that she will visit Houston shelters victims on Friday during the Houston stop of her tour.

“I know there were rumors on whether we were going to do the show in Houston or not do the show in Houston, but I’m here to tell you that we’re going to do the show in Houston,” she posted on Instagram.

“But we’re going to roll in early because we want to visit some of the shelters, and not just visit, we want to do something really special for the victims,” she continued.

Jackson joins a slew of celebrities and volunteers who flocked to the Houston area after the storm to aid in relief efforts.

