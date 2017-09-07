NYFWNoir: Ciara Is Draped In All Black Everything For Tom Ford

made her first big public appearance since giving birth to her second child at Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week show.

The 31-year-old adorned her goodies in a sleek all black gown, accompanied by her dark long tresses.

The ‘Body Party’ crooner has been tracking her post-baby snap back exercise routines via Instagram, and it looks like all her hard work is paying off.

The singer looks fit and confident in her floor length gown. Ciara even showed off her killer calf muscles through the high back slit.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

The mommy and wife of football star Russell Wilson chopped it up with famous friends Chaka Khan and Kim Kardashian while sitting front row at the show.

#ciara #kimkardashian #tomford #privatescreening #nyfw A post shared by Shanell Luster (@shanelll94) on Sep 7, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

