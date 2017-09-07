So Beautiful
#NYFWNoir: Ciara Is Draped In All Black Everything For Tom Ford

The mommy of two looked sleek and fab at Tom Ford's NYFW 2017 show.

Posted 8 hours ago
Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Ciara made her first big public appearance since giving birth to her second child at Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week show.

The 31-year-old adorned her goodies in a sleek all black gown, accompanied by her dark long tresses.

Tom Ford - Arrivals - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

The ‘Body Party’ crooner has been tracking her post-baby snap back exercise routines via Instagram, and it looks like all her hard work is paying off.

The singer looks fit and confident in her floor length gown. Ciara even showed off her killer calf muscles through the high back slit.

The mommy and wife of football star Russell Wilson chopped it up with famous friends Chaka Khan and Kim Kardashian while sitting front row at the show.

