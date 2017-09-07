Amy Becker Inspires DJ’s At EQT Creator Studios

Amy Becker has definitely made a name for herself since arriving on the scene. With the new wave of female DJ’s taking over the music industry, it is very imperative to create your own lane and build a buzz and a brand; and that is what Amy Becker has done. Becker originally from North West London has become one of the most demanded DJ’s in the UK playing an eclectic variety of music from garage, grime, hip-hop, footwork, UK funky in all sets as a baseline.

For those who do not know EQT Creator Studios was created by Adidas Original. EQT Creator Studios pop up shop is a creative hub so to speak in the heart of London hosting talks, programs, workshops, and gigs showcasing the connection between style, music, art, and of course sneakers. Complex.com sits down with Amy Becker to discusses how she got started, the essential tools that were needed to create her success, and of course, her inspirations being Oneman, EZ, and Benji B.

The EQT Creator Studio Pop Up Shop is open daily at 10am-4pm at Victoria Housed Southhampton Row In London.

Check out the Complex takeover of EQT Creator Studios

